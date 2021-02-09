Seychelles sends condolences to India following glacier and dam disaster

Ramkalawan concluded in wishing the people of India "fortitude and strength in overcoming the consequences of this unfortunate incidence." (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for the loss of lives as a result of massive flooding in the Indian State of Uttarakhand, the Foreign Affairs Department said on Monday.

"On behalf of the government and people of Seychelles, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to you, to the government and people of India, as well as to the families of the victims following this disaster," said Ramkalawan.

He added that "Seychelles stands in solidarity with the people of India during this difficult period and we pray for the safety and early rescue of those missing."

The President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean concluded in wishing the people of India "fortitude and strength in overcoming the consequences of this unfortunate incidence."

According to the New York Times, "A Himalayan glacier broke and caused sudden, massive flooding in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, smashing two dam projects and forcing the authorities to scramble to evacuate villages and try to save more than 100 lives."

The New York Times added that "the latest disaster also raised fears of what is to come. Scientists, who said the breaking of a glacier in the middle of the winter appeared to be a result of climate change, have warned that rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan glaciers at an alarming pace."