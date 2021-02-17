President of Seychelles to make second visit to UAE this weekend

President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will travel to UAE this weekend, his second official visit to the regional power.

According to State House, the President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde. They will depart on Friday, February 19 and return on Monday, February 22.

Ramkalawan's first official visit to UAE came in December 2020 after he was elected president of the island nation in October. He carried out a five-day working visit to the Middle Eastern country through which Seychelles received a donation of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

During the President's absence, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.