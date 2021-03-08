Air Seychelles opens route to Dubai for 2 months, step forward amid COVID-19

The airline said that the flights to Dubai are ideal for travellers planning their Easter holidays. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will return to the skies with regularly scheduled passenger flights after a nearly three-month absence, opening a weekly flight from Seychelles to Dubai World Central Airport between 26 March and 29 May, the airline announced on Monday.

The airline, along with much of the tourism industry in Seychelles, has struggled mightily during the period of COVID-19. The last scheduled passenger flight of Air Seychelles was to Tel Aviv in early January. Since then the airline has been doing repatriation, charter and cargo flights on demand.

The flights to Dubai, which the airline suggested are ideal for travellers planning their Easter holidays, are on sale at the airlines' sales offices on the main island of Mahe and Praslin, via airseychelles.com. Travellers can also contact the call centre on 4391000 or through travel agents.

The airline said that to provide business and leisure travellers a full week in Dubai, the returning flight will operate on Saturday mornings, arriving back to the island nation around midday. The first flight will depart Seychelles International Airport on the morning of Friday, 26 March and return on Saturday, 27 March.

Between April 2 and May 29, the flight schedule on Fridays will depart Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, in the afternoon.

All travellers arriving in Dubai and the Seychelles must hold a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Those travelling to Seychelles must also complete the mandatory Health Travel Authorisation upon receipt of the negative PCR test certificate at seychelles.govtas.com.

Meanwhile, Seychelles has formed a special air bubble arrangement with the government of India and flights from both sides will be done under the agreement.

Currently, the airline is doing voluntary redundancy in particular targeting older workers as part of its evaluation of its manpower plan in order to sustain the airline's long-term operations.

Air Seychelles said this step is being taken to adapt to the unprecedented business environment faced by airlines globally due to a downturn in tourism and border control measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.