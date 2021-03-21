Seychellois interior designer's brand 'lakaz' embraces outdoor space

Dubignon said she wants to bring creative and functional design solutions that work best for her clients. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - An up-and-coming Seychellois interior designer hopes to use her brand 'lakaz' -- meaning 'house' in Creole -- to bring creative and functional design solutions while embracing Seychelles' nature and sustainability.

Gaelle Dubignon, 23, who recently completed a degree in interior design at the Sheffield Hallam University in Malaysia, is currently doing an internship in Kuala Lampur in hopes of gaining more experiences before returning to Seychelles.

"Back in Seychelles I want to offer my services in interior, art and brand design. I want to bring creative and functional design solutions that work best for my clients," said Dubignon, who launched her brand last December.

Dubignon, who has her own website where she shares her work and networks with other designers and creatives, said her strengths as an interior designer include residential, retail and commercial design.

The young designer whose works revolves around nature, sustainability, minimalism, and embracing indoor and outdoor living, adds that "over the years, my experiences gained from my travels help provide inspiration for my projects, specifically when developing concepts and designs."

According to Dubignon "natural materials such as light-toned wood, ceramics, bamboo and live plants will become more popular within the household."

"Over the years an increased focus on sustainability has influenced many companies and designers, and how we choose to furnish and decorate our homes. A shift from buying lower quality furniture to investing in higher quality pieces that can be kept and refurbished for years," added Dubignon.

The young woman added that another positive change is that more individuals are purchasing artwork or décor pieces from local artists. These changes, according to her, help consumers feel better about their contribution to the environment and support of local artists.

Outdoor spaces are effective ways of expanding living areas without having the burden of investing in excessive remodelling.

"Living in the Seychelles means that we have good weather all year round, so instead of using small windows, consider tall sliding or shutter doors that will not only open up your space but also bring in an abundance of natural light into your homes," Dubignon said, adding that all her designs go hand in hand with the concept of less is more.

Upon her return to Seychelles -- 115 in the western Indian Ocean -- Dubignon explains that she would like to play a more proactive role in the art scene by hosting various workshops. This she said will help younger students prepare for their studies, and introduction classes to programmes that could benefit them in their professional lives.

Dubignon also hopes to work with local artists by showcasing their works in her 3D mock-ups, in hopes of encouraging more Seychellois people to invest in their works.