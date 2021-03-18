5 easy steps for a fun, safe vacation in Seychelles as it re-opens to travellers

(Seychelles News Agency) - Starting March 25, Seychelles will again welcome visitors from across the globe irrespective of their vaccination status, except those coming directly from South Africa.

The destination will continuously review the new entry measures to ensure that at all times the health and safety of the visitors and the local population are not compromised.

SNA looks at five requirements to visit the island nation in the western Indian Ocean from March 25.

Pre-travel procedures

Visitors, including infants and children, must have a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate from an accredited laboratory. The test must be taken within a maximum of 72 hours before departure

Visitors must submit their negative PCR test results, flight and accommodation details for Health Travel Authorisation through the designated platform at this link: - https://seychelles.govtas.com/. This can only be done after they have received their negative PCR test results.

Visitors from South Africa who have stayed at least 14 days in another country and have a negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure will be authorised entry into Seychelles. However, they must provide proof of their stay in that other country.

Visitors must have valid travel health insurance that covers, at minimum, COVID-19 related isolation, quarantine and clinical care.

Accommodation

Visitors must ensure that accommodation bookings are made only at licensed establishments or liveaboards that have been certified by the Public Health Authority. The list of certified liveaboards is available on the website www.tourism.gov.sc

There will be no quarantine requirement nor restriction on movement upon entry into Seychelles and a minimum stay in establishments upon arrival will no longer be applicable.

To ensure the safety of staff and visitors, all persons at tourism establishments are monitored daily for signs of illness by the Health and Safety Officer or designated person. Any visitors who develop symptoms compatible with COVID-19 during their stay may be subjected to further assessment and testing.

(Fregate Island Private) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Public health measures

It is compulsory for all visitors to wear face masks in all public areas, including within the establishment, particularly in closed spaces, or outdoor places where more than 1 metre physical distancing cannot be maintained reliably.

All visitors must continue to observe all health measures such as consistent use of face-masks, maintaining social/physical distancing and practice respiratory and hand hygiene, throughout their travel and stay in Seychelles.

During their stay in the country, visitors must avoid close prolonged interactions with the local community, avoid any gatherings or meetings and avoid crowded places.

Visitors will not be subjected to a surveillance PCR test once in Seychelles, except if their airlines or countries of origin are requesting an exit/departure negative PCR test certificate.

Recreational activities

Visitors wishing to take part in recreational activities such as tours, excursions, sightseeing are required to use licensed tourism service providers that have been certified by the Public Health Authority.

Bareboat charters are authorised for all visitors. However, only certified yachts/liveaboards companies will be allowed to charter bareboats.

(Gerard Larose, Seychelles Tourism Board) Photo License: CC-BY

Symptomatic cases

Visitors who develop symptoms of a possible respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, or new loss of smell/taste) will be referred to the health services for further assessment and testing as indicated. In the event that a visitor is found to be infected with COVID-19, the Public Health Authority requires that the person is isolated from the population and other visitors until recovery from the infection. Seychelles has extensive and modern health care services and visitors can expect quality care in the event of illness.