Air Seychelles to resume flights to Israel this week as travel begins to re-open

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will resume flights to Tel Aviv as of March 23 following the removal of travel restrictions and the reopening of Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the airline said on Monday.

The airline said that to boost demand on this route over the upcoming Passover Holidays March 23 to 27, Air Seychelles will operate four flights from Tel Aviv to Seychelles.

The 6 hour and 20 minute flight will be operated by the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Furthermore, Air Seychelles will operate three weekly flights from March 31 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the summer season.

"All travellers arriving from Tel Aviv to the Seychelles must hold a negative COVID‐19 PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Travellers must also complete the mandatory Health Travel Authorisation at seychelles.govtas.com," said the airline.

"On the returning flight, besides the negative COVID-19 PCR test applicable to travellers with a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery, for those flying into Israel who are required to go into isolation, the inbound passenger statement including health declaration must be completed 24 hours prior to departure from Seychelles as recommended by the Israeli authority," it added.

Air Seychelles said that as travelling to Israel is still not permitted to foreign nationals for leisure purposes yet, an entry clearance certified by an Israeli consulate or by the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel will be required upon reservation for residents of Seychelles travelling to that country.

As Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, reopens for visitors from any countries except South Africa on March 25 to relaunch its tourism industry, the island nation's flagship carrier is expected to offer more services.

Air Seychelles will operate weekly flights from Seychelles to Dubai International Airport from March 26 to May 29.

From April 7, Air Seychelles will resume twice-weekly passenger flights from Seychelles to India's largest city, Mumbai, after a one-year absence on the route. The flights will be on Wednesday and Saturdays and will be operated by the airline's A320neo aircraft.