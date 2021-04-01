Seychelles' Central Bank launches first youth financial education programme

The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has welcomed its first cohort of financial ambassadors after launching its first-ever Youth 4 Youth – a Financial Education Youth Ambassadors Programme.

Forty-three participants ages 16 to 30 were selected for the one-year programme which will include a knowledge and skills component on various finance-related topics.

The candidates will have the opportunity to help make an impact in their community by enhancing the level of financial literacy through innovative ideas and projects, peer-to-peer learning and support from the National Financial Education secretariat to realise their ideas and projects.

When launching the programme virtually last month, the governor of the Central Bank said that the new programme marks a new era in the bank’s commitment towards the people in terms of financial education.

“Use this opportunity to make a difference and create a positive impact on our society. Seek advice, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and keep in mind that you are never too young to make a difference,” Caroline Abel told the group.

Abel, who pledged CBS’s full support to the ambassadors , added that over the years the bank has paved the way through policies and strategies to boost the implementation of various financial education programmes aimed at increasing the population’s knowledge on financial -related issues.

A communique from the Central Bank said as financial ambassadors , the youth should act as instigators of change by embracing positive changes and walk the talk, providing an example to peers and the public, make use of digital payments or even money-saving strategies and always share their experiences.

"These young people will also share knowledge and experiences on financial literacy with peers and others, as well as develop programmes and awareness materials to benefit their schools and workplaces," the release said.

The release added that as financial ambassadors , they are expected to be spokespersons of the strategy by communicating positive messages, including over social media, and other relevant means, while taking the opportunity to spearhead their financial education programme with sponsorship through the Financial Education Fund.

Ronneesha Uranie is a new financial ambassador. “As an aspiring economist, I joined the programme because I see it as a great opportunity to gain practical skills and engage with people working in the field of finance and economics. This will assist to expand my knowledge as I pursue my studies at the post-secondary level. Going forward the programme is also a platform to share the hardships people go through when it comes to managing money, and discuss ways to overcome the difficulties they face,” said Uranie.

The 16-year-old added: “Through this, I am hoping to learn how to better manage my finances and help others - my friends, family and people I will meet along the way - to adopt best practices and attitudes in regards to managing their money.”

Uranie is one of nine students from public schools in Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, who were recognized this month as high achievers in their IGCSE exams taken last year.