President: New resorts, return of international flights positive signs of stability in Seychelles

Ramkalawan was speaking at the opening of the Eco resort Club Med on Ste Anne Island on Wednesday. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The tourism industry in Seychelles appears to be on a positive path for recovery, bringing a sense of stability to the country amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, President Wavel Ramkalawan said amidst the return of several airlines and the opening of new hotels in the island nation.

President Ramkalawan spoke one month after the country reopened its borders to visitors, restarting the tourism industry.

"Since March 25, several airlines have resumed regular flights with very high occupancy rates. The recent confirmation of flights from Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot is a sign of renewed confidence. Air Seychelles has been contacted to make a flight to Uzbekistan for a special flight. For now, we are moving towards positivity," said the President.

Air France is set to come back later this year, the President said, adding that he will not be surprised if British Airways resumes flights to the islands when the United Kingdom opens.

Ramkalawan added: "We have been able to bring the price of the dollar down and we are trying our best to stabilise the country. There are several other hotel projects and we are positive for the future."

The head of state spoke to journalists at the opening of the Eco resort Club Med on Ste Anne Island on Wednesday. Another hotel set to open this year is the Hilton Mango House Seychelles. Construction has also just started on a new hotel resort at Anse La Mouche on the main island of Mahe. On the outer island of Fregate, the Fregate Private Resort is also being refurbished.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, added that the relaunching of tourism in Seychelles has seen the emergence of new markets.

"This is a sign of a solid start to the diversification of our markets. But above all, this is proof that the recovery was carried out responsibly and above all in the interest of the whole nation. I am happy to follow the positive development of the rupee compared to the main foreign currencies, such an important element in lowering the cost of living in our country," said Ragegonde.

The minister, who also spoke, at the inauguration of Club Med added: "Since March 25, the country has welcomed 9,000 tourists. Now after almost a month, the economy is back on track and the most tangible sign is the rate of the rupee against the dollar. We are already feeling the benefits of this revival."

"As soon as visitors from Western European countries can travel, we will quickly reach cruising speed in our hospitality industry. As such, we hope to see the French national company Air France in the Seychelles skies very soon, now that Club Med is established with us," said Radegonde.