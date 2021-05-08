Soft drink from Seychelles, Seypearl Ginger Ale, wins quality award

Seychelles Breweries is expected to display the Gold Medal on the packaging of the Seypearl Ginger Ale and the sticker of the award will also be featured on ginger ale bottle labels. ( Seypearl/Facebook )

(Seychelles News Agency) - One of Seychelles' homegrown soft drinks has been recognised for its excellence by being given the Gold Award by Monde Selection, the International Institute for Quality Selections.

Seypearl Ginger Ale is among a variety of non-alcoholic drinks that the Seychelles Breweries has been producing and selling for some years now. The beverage qualified for the award as it received a final result - an average point given by the different jury members of Mode Selection – between 80 and 89 percent.

Monde Selection, an institute that offers a global evaluation of consumer products, awards quality labels to products that are outstanding in terms of the different evaluation criteria.

The executive director of Seychelles Breweries said that "we're delighted here at Seychelles Breweries that Seypearl Ginger Ale has been recognised at the Global Monde Selection Awards, as it is a prestigious accolade and one that we're very proud of."

"We know what a great, refreshing soft drink Seypearl Ginger Ale is and it's wonderful to see this reflected by an independent panel. Well done particularly to all our supply staff for continuing to produce Seypearl Soft Drinks of the highest quality, alongside our broader portfolio of beers and RTD's," he added.

Outlining that the company Diageo, responsible for Seychelles Breweries, has no affiliation with Monde Selection, Neiland said that winning "an award like this again recognises the quality of the products that we are producing as it is all about quality."

Seychelles Breweries is expected to display the Gold Medal on the packaging of the Seypearl Ginger Ale and the sticker of the award will also be featured on ginger ale bottle labels.

Monde Selection's website indicates that "each product having met the expectations of the juries can display the label on its packaging and media support for a period of three years without any additional costs."

It is the second year running that Seychelles Breweries' products have been granted awards from Monde Selection. Last year, two of its alcoholic beverages, namely Seybrew and Seybrew Lite, were both awarded Silver medals by the same organisation.