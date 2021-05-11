Nancy Marie, 1909-2021: Seychelles' oldest citizen passes away at age 112

Marie, who was born on the archipelago's second-largest island of Praslin on January 26, 1909, held the record of the oldest-ever citizen of the island nation. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' oldest centenarian, Nancy Marie, passed away early Tuesday at age 112, an official said.

The District Administrator of English River, Jancy Volcere, told SNA that she received the information on Tuesday morning from Marie's family.

Marie, who was born on the archipelago's second-largest island of Praslin on January 26, 1909, held the record of the oldest-ever citizen of the island nation. She topped a list of 11 current centenarians in Seychelles.

She was a resident of Ma Joie, a sub district of English River, a central district of the main island of Mahe.

Marie leaves behind a 67-year-old daughter, Anne, and a 69-year-old son, Guy, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has 10 centenarians remaining, nine women and one man.

With the passing of Marie, Wilfried Pouponneau who will be 108 on August 15, becomes the oldest centenarian.