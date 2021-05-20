Health authority: Seychelles seeing downward trend in COVID-19 cases; restrictive measures to be reviewed

The health authorities will review the measures to see if schools can start at the end of May or early June. (Marco Verch/Flickr) Photo License: CC-BY 2.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles continues to see a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases, a fact attributed to the restriction measures in place to curb community transmissions.

The Public Health Commissioner, Jude Gedeon, said that to keep that positive momentum, restriction measures will remain in place.

"All measures have been extended to 31st May except for classes writing international exams and these are S4 (Secondary) and S5 students sitting for IGCSE exams and second-year students doing their A levels," said Gedeon.

He added that by the end of next week, the health authorities will review the measures to see if schools can start at the end of May or early June.

Seychelles currently has 1,560 active cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 38 deaths.

The measures already in place since May 4 are an earlier closure of shops, bars and casinos, a ban on commemoration gatherings, shows, group sporting activities and conferences. Non-essential workers are encouraged to work from home and there is an 11 pm curfew.

Gedeon also announced that the population of people vaccinated will also be reviewed to get the real picture as many were holders of Gainful Occupation Permit (GOP) and have left the country.

In the latest figures given, 70,126 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which amounts to 100 percent of the 70,000 population target. A total of 62,035 people have received both doses and this is 89 percent of the target.

Seychelles, an island nation in the western Indian Ocean, rolled out the Russian-made Sputnik V in addition to the Sinopharm and Covishield.

The health authority is also discouraging non-essential travel between islands by ferries.

"It is now the southeast monsoon and the sea is rough and there have been instances when it has been difficult for people to keep their masks on and maintain proper distancing and when travelling by boat," said Gedeon.