Seychelles Supreme Court charges French man with murder in hanging death of girlfriend

(Seychelles News Agency) - A 34-year-old French national was charged with murder by the Seychelles Supreme Court on Tuesday after the death of the man's girlfriend.

According to a police communique released after the incident, the 32-year-old girlfriend, also a French national, was found hanged on April 27 in Club Med Hotel Seychelles on St. Anne island.

The case is being presided over by Justice Melchior Vidot.

Under Section 193 of the Penal Code of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission is guilty of murder. Section 194 states that any person convicted of murder shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life.

SNA spoke to the prosecution and lawyer of the defence after the court's proceeding, but neither was willing to comment.

The accused is being held on remand for two weeks and is set to reappear before the Supreme Court on Tuesday June 8, at 1.30 pm. He is yet to plead guilty or not guilty.

The lawyer of the defense did not object to the prosecution's application for remand.