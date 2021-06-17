New Commissioner of Police says Seychelles' officers to get increased training

He took his oath of allegiance to the constitution in the presence of members from both the executive and legislative branches of government as well as members of his family.

(Seychelles News Agency) - More emphasis will be placed on training to ensure that Seychelles gets a better trained police force in the coming years, said the new Commissioner of Police, Ted Barbe.

Barbe was sworn in by President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Thursday. He had been the acting commissioner of police since March 15 after his predecessor, Kishnan Labonte, retired.

He took his oath of allegiance to the constitution in the presence of members from both the executive and legislative branches of government as well as members of his family.

Barbe was approved for the post of Commissioner of Police on Wednesday by members of the National Assembly.

In his address for the occasion, Ramkalawan said that the task in front of the new Commissioner is enormous.

“We are in a situation today in the country where there is high expectation from our police force. In the debate in the National Assembly, members expressed how the people of Seychelles want to see a reformed police force, one that addresses the people’s concern and where officers have more professionalism in discharging their duties,” said Ramkalawan.

This was echoed by Barbe, who said that the police should provide the public with good service “and this is what we have to re-instill in our officers and that can be done through training the officers to deliver the service with tact and efficiency.”

“There will be added emphasis on training the force as well as roping in the more seasoned officers in order to benefit from their years of experience,” added Barbe.

As part of its efforts to ensure that officers are provided with the best training possible, the Seychelles Police will enlist the help of friendly countries, such as the United Kingdom, to assist with its training needs.

Barbe said that officers will be sent for overseas training as soon as that is possible in view of the current impediment to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Commissioner revealed plans to re-introduce the cadet programme which had been in place a few years ago.

The cadet programme launched in 2008 trained young officers with potential covering different modules in management, leadership skills, life skills, law and procedures among others for sixteen months. Upon completion, the officers were equipped to take up sub-inspectors or other junior supervisory posts in the police force.

Another of his plan is to put in place a series of strategic transfers of senior officers.

“The transfers will be done in a strategic manner that will take into account the needs of the areas they are being transferred to. We have to keep in mind that we also have Praslin and La Digue that we have to also take into account,” he said.

Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony at State House, Barbe was treated to a surprise welcome to office ceremony held at the Central Police Station in Victoria.