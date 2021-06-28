Seychelles' President travelling to Austria for Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative

Ramkalawan will also feature as a guest speaker during the High-Level Forum of the summit. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake an official visit to Austria from June 30 to July 4, State House said on Sunday.

"The official visit of the President will focus on enhancing relations between Seychelles and Austria as well as to participate in the 5th Austrian World Summit, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative themed: Healthy Planet - Health People," State House said.

During the visit, Ramkalawan will hold discussions with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

This is his first official visit to a European country since he was sworn in as President of the island nation in the western Indian Ocean October 26 last year.

He will also feature as a guest speaker during the High-Level Forum of the summit.

The Austrian World Summit is the centrepiece of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative founded in 2017. Guests from all over the world get the chance to talk about current climate issues with the host Arnold Schwarzenegger, a well-known movie star born in Austria who is also a former governor of the U.S. of California.

The summit has become one of the largest conferences for building awareness of the climate crisis and with a focus on the urgent need for action every day.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Chargé d' Affaires of the Seychelles Mission in Paris, Ralph Agrippine.