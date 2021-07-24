SeyBrew launches bigger 500ml can following rise in demand

The new cans are available at a recommended retail price of SCR49 ($3) (Seychelles Breweries)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A popular locally produced beer -- SeyBrew -- is now available in 500ml cans with a new design.

The new cans which are available at a recommended retail price of SCR49 ($3) have been met with generally positive responses from the public since the design's launch recently.

"Since we began our canning line of beers, the demand has been very good," said the corporate relations manager at Seychelles Breweries, Maryanne Ernesta, who added that, "We do extensive research before launching any new products and our marketing team were able to see high demand for the products, which is incredibly positive for Seychelles Breweries."

The new 500ml canned SeyBrew beer has a new design inspired by the same creative label that was part of the limited edition of the Seybrew glass bottles made in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the first settlement in Seychelles in 2020.

The design was inspired by Michael Arnephy's from last year, and Ernesta said that Seychelles Breweries felt "that with its more colourful look, it will enable us to better market it, especially as we continue to look at export opportunities."

The SeyBrew beer which is the flagship of the Seychelles Breweries company is the first locally produced beer. It has been on the market since 1972.

Seychelles Breweries opened a new canning factory in January last year that has produced various sizes and products.

The previous seybrew products, the 280ml bottle and 300ml can have in the last couple of years received the silver and bronze award respectively from the Monde Selection quality awards and this now adds a third member to the group.

The canning line opened in January 2020 as Seychelles Breweries felt that exportation of their local beers has been something discussed thoroughly and it is a lot easier to transport cans than glass bottles.

Aside from its SeyBrew beer, Seychelles Breweries also produces and bottles a range of alcohol-based beverages and soft drinks, including Slow Turtle Cider, EKU Bavaria, Guinness, Smirnoff Black, Smirnoff Red, along with its SeyPearl range of non-alcoholic drinks.