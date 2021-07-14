2 Seychellois suspects arrested with explosive material held longer as investigation continues

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Supreme Court on Wednesday remanded for another 30 days two Seychellois men arrested late last month in possession of explosive material.

Justice Rony Govinden ruled that the two men should be detained as per the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2004 which makes provisions for suspects to be held for 90 days without being charged while their alleged crime is investigated.

According to a press release from the Police on July 2, the two men, a 44-year-old resident of Maldives in the northern district of Anse Etoile, and a 50-year-old resident of Glacis, were arrested on June 28.

In its plea to further detain the two men, the prosecution argued that due to the complexity of the case, the officers investigating the suspected bombing attempt would require more time to properly carry out the investigations.

The suspects are being held for possession of explosive contrary to section 84 (1) of the Penal Code; possession of explosive with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property contrary and making explosive contrary to section 16(b) and 17 of the Explosive Act; conspiracy to commit the offence of Terrorism section 17 and participation in the commission of the offence of terrorism contrary to section 20(b) and (c) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (2004).

Although local experts have been enlisted, the prosecution put to the courts that international experts would also be required to examine the explosive and flammable substances found with the men at the time of their arrest.

The two men are due to reappear before the courts on August 11.