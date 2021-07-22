Seychelles' 5 Olympians for the Tokyo Games

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will be represented by five athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. The athletes received a special send-off in a ceremony at State House in the presence of President Wavel Ramkalawan and Sports Minister, Marie-Celine Zialor last week. The Seychelles' delegation left for the Games on Sunday July 18.

Rodney Govinden

Sailor Govinden was the first Seychellois athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games after winning a gold medal in the African Laser Championship in Algeria in October 2019.

This is the second Olympic qualification for Govinden, 36, after the Rio Olympics in 2016. Govinden, who was Seychelles' flag-bearer in the opening ceremony, finished 45th overall at the Games.

He will be competing in the men's laser event.

(Rodney Govinden/Facebook) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Felicity Passon

Passon, 21, qualified for the Games in February last year after finishing first in her heat for the 200m backstroke in 2 minutes 13.94 seconds. The Olympic selection time, also known as a B time, is 2 minutes 14.30 seconds.

She will participate in the Games for the first time. Passon is competing in the women's 200 m backstroke and 100 m backstroke.

(Chin Wah, Mauritius) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Simon Bachmann

Bachmann has been invited to the Olympic Games in view of his performance and participation in high level competitions. His last result is 39th place for the men's 400 m medley heat during the World Championships 2019.

He competes in 10 km open water, 100 m butterfly, 400 m medley, 5 km open water and 4x100 m freestyle mixed.

At the Games, Bachmann will compete in the 1,500 m freestyle.

Ned Azemia

Azemia will be making his second appearance in the Games after his debut in the 2016 Rio Olympic in which he competed in the 400-metre hurdles.

The youngest Seychellois athlete at the Games in 2016, Azemia, who is now 23 years old, ran a time of 50.74 seconds which is his personal best and a new Seychellois national record.

Azemia will once again be competing in the men's 400m hurdles.

Nantenaina Finesse

Judoka Finesse will be making his Olympic debut in Tokyo by invitation.

The 25-year-old has participated in several international competitions including the world championship in Budapest in 2017 and the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

He will be competing in the men's -90kg category.