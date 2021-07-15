Charter flights offer British passengers a pathway to Seychelles around Easter

The flights will be done using Air Seychelles’ modern A320neo aircraft. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Air Charter Service together with Air Seychelles and Bristol Airport in England will offer a short series of flights to coincide with Easter and the early May bank holiday next year, the Seychelles national carrier said on Thursday.

The short series of flights will be from Bristol airport direct to Dubai with onward service to Seychelles.

Air Charter Service Group Travel Services director, Caroline Wood, said that “with British travellers desperate to get away and experience something a little different, this flying programme offers just that, and we have purposely timed it to coincide with Easter and the May bank holiday next year.”

The flights will be done using Air Seychelles’ modern A320neo aircraft.

“From Bristol, passengers can choose to fly directly into Dubai Al Maktoum or continue on to Mahe in the Seychelles. These exciting trips are the first flights to the Middle East and Indian Ocean from Bristol and open up a new opportunity for a convenient regional departure,” said Wood.

On his side the Air Seychelles’ chief commercial officer, Charles Johnson said, ‘’We are delighted to be operating this exciting flying programme in conjunction with Air Charter Service – one which marks our inaugural operation from Bristol Airport.”

Shaun Browne, head of airline relations at Bristol Airport, said that this is a truly exciting project for Bristol Airport.

“Opening up our region to new destinations is one of our primary goals. We are thrilled Air Seychelles will be offering direct flights from Bristol Airport to Dubai and the Seychelles for the first time and thank Air Charter Service for taking the initiative to offer these exciting destinations from the South West – it’s been a triumph of teamwork,” he added.

Air Charter Service is a global aircraft charter broker that arranges more than 23,000 charter flights annually.