Air Seychelles making new charter flights to Kazakhstan in central Asia

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles, the national carrier, will make a series of charter flights next month to Kazakhstan in central Asia, the airline said on Monday.

The series flights by the airline's A320neo jetliner of 168 seats is expected to bring over 500 visitors to the Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The first Air Seychelles flight is set to depart Almaty International Airport on August 2 and is expected to land at the Pointe Laure International Airport by mid-morning on August 3.

The aim of the charter flights is to introduce Air Seychelles and the island nation to the people of Kazakhstan.

Air Seychelles said that "after awareness and interest are established, a more long-term series of flights will commence in October for the winter months."

With the downturn in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seychelles' national carrier has had to find new ways to bring in revenue.

The Seychelles' national airline was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. It offers international flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai and Tel Aviv as well as charter services on demand.