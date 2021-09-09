Vaccination campaign for Seychellois children begins Friday

Pfizer will be the fourth vaccine that Seychelles will use in its vaccination programme. (Marco Verch, Flickr) Photo License: CC BY 2.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - Children in Seychelles between the ages of 12 and 17 will begin receiving their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, said a top health official.

The Public Health Commissioner, Jude Gedeon, told a press conference Thursday that "parents should have already received a consent form with which all information is also given. Parents should read the information provided on the forms very carefully and ask questions necessary to ensure they make the best decision for their child."

Gedeon added that only children whose parents have given their consent will receive the vaccine.

There are an estimated 7,000 people in the country between 12 and 17 who will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The first vaccination programme for that age group will begin on Friday at the Mont Fleuri community centre with students from the National Institute of Health and Social Studies as well as from the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education.

Pfizer will be the fourth vaccine that Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will use in its vaccination programme.

To date, 70,901 people have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine which means that Seychelles has reached its vaccination goal.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Commissioner also talked about the revised public health measures, which came into effect on Wednesday where some restrictions have been eased.

Sporting activities may now resume but without spectators, and religious sacraments and rites can be conducted under established standard operating procedures. All other measures remain in place.

"Even if we have eased some of the restriction in place, it is of the utmost importance for the public to remain vigilant," said Gedeon.

He added that individual responsibility is also a significant part of the fight against the pandemic, as everyone must do their part to stop the spread.

Seychelles, with a little over 99,000 inhabitants, has recorded a total of 20,593 positive COVID-19 cases among which 605 are still active. The island nation has recorded 110 COVID-related deaths.