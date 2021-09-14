Thailand's new ambassador to Seychelles eyes ways to boost tourism industry

Sasirit Tangulrat was accredited as the new ambassador of Thailand to Seychelles in a ceremony held at State House on Tuesday.

(Seychelles News Agency) - Thailand will look for ways to enhance cooperation with Seychelles, especially on ways to move the tourism industry forward, the newly accredited ambassador said on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted this sector in both countries, so I believe that Thailand and Seychelles can learn from each on how to move the tourism industry forward in a more sustainable way," said the new ambassador.

Tangulrat, who is the ninth ambassador of Thailand to be accredited to the Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, said she is looking forward to continue building the relationship that exists between the two countries.

"I think Thailand and Seychelles have many things in common, one of which is that both economies rely heavily on tourism," said Tangulrat.

The new ambassador will be based in Nairobi, Kenya and during her stay in Seychelles she is expected to meet with representatives from various ministries.

"This year actually marks the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and during that time we have enjoy very cordial relations and I just want to say that during my term as ambassador I will do my utmost to strengthen the relationship between our two countries," she said.

The Seychelles-Thailand partnership has been a long-standing one, where one of the main points of cooperation is the joint venture between Seychelles and Thai Union, namely the Indian Ocean Tuna Limited (IOT), the biggest food processing factory in Seychelles.