Save Our Seas holding student competition to win an educational trip to Seychelles' D'Arros island

(Seychelles News Agency) - Sixteen adolescents in Seychelles have the opportunity to visit one of the country's outer islands through a competition offering a one-week environmental education camp on D'Arros.

The competition, dubbed the D'Arros Experience, is open for residents of Seychelles between 11 and 14 years and is being organised by the Save Our Seas Foundation.

The Foundation seeks to educate young Seychellois on the importance of the ecosystems that form part of their national heritage while providing practical, hands-on field experience in a globally important ecological hotspot.

Active since 2012, the Save Our Seas Foundation's D'Arros Research Centre has hosted researchers from around the world. The centre currently supports six long-term projects, including one of Seychelles' longest-running turtle-monitoring projects.

The camp coordinator for the D'Arros Experience, Sheena Talma, said that "the competition winners will experience a varied research and education programme involving terrestrial surveys and expeditions to mangroves and sea-grass beds."

"The idea is to provide the students with a clear understanding of how all ecosystems, from the coast to the deeper ocean, are connected. D'Arros island is the perfect place to demonstrate that," she added.

A scientist who has been involved in numerous local and international research programmes, Talma is working with the Foundation's ambassador, Terence Vel from the University of Seychelles, to organise the D'Arros Experience in collaboration with the D'Arros Research centre's management team.

The Foundation seeks to educate young Seychellois on the importance of the ecosystems that form part of their national heritage. (Save Our Seas Foundation) Photo License: CC-BY

Interested participants need to submit an original story or poster that describes the powers that a superhero of their own invention would need to solve some of the world's biggest environmental challenges, such as climate change or marine pollution.

To apply, a student needs to download the competition guidelines and read the rules and regulations and fill out an application that can be found on the foundation's website. Participants must send their submission to competition@saveourseas.com with the subject line "SOSF D'Arros Experience Competition 2021" with their names and surnames. Entries are open until October 3, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camps will likely be held next year.

"We are collaborating with the Ministries for Health and Education to proceed in a way that is safe for everyone involved. The actual timing of the camp will not only depend on the COVID-19 situation but will also coincide with school holidays. And we will take into account the season and favourable wind patterns, which are essential to operating safely in the Outer Islands," said Talma.

This is not the first time that Seychellois students have been given the chance to visit D'Arros. The competition was last organised in 2014 and is seen as an important component of the foundation's worldwide mission to promote environmental education and outreach.

The founder of Save Our Seas, Abdulmohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, said in a press release that "we are passionate about inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards to ensure that the future of our blue planet is protected."

"We are delighted to offer the D'Arros Experience so that students can learn first-hand about the wonders of our seas. It is humbling to see previous attendees going on to carve out careers in marine conservation in Seychelles," he added.