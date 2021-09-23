Outgoing Cuban ambassador highlights medical work in Seychelles during last State House visit

(Seychelles News Agency) - The outgoing ambassador of Cuba expressed satisfaction on Thursday with the collaboration between his nation and Seychelles, particularly in the field of health, a critical profession made even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juan Humberto Macias Pino paid a farewell visit to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Thursday. Pino has been ambassador since December 2016.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1978. Since then Seychelles has received assistance in various fields, mainly agriculture, health and education.

"I am satisfied with the work that I have accomplished over the last five years," said Pino, who added that "we have good collaboration in health and medicine."

There are presently over 60 Cuban professionals working in the Seychelles' health sector, while in the field of education, many Seychellois nationals have followed graduate and post graduate studies in various fields in Cuba.

The two countries have also developed cooperation in the fields of sports

Pino said that he has "enjoyed the hospitality in this very nice country with very nice people. It was an honour to work in such a beautiful country as the Seychelles."

He leaves the country on Monday while his successor is expected to present his letter of accreditation to the President on October 28.