Cuba, Nigeria install new ambassadors to Seychelles, promising increased cooperation

(Seychelles News Agency) - The newly accredited Cuban ambassador to Seychelles said she will continue to build on the historical partnership that exists between the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978.

Martha Hernández Caneiro presented her credentials to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday at State House.

Caneiro is the 12th Cuban ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

She said that during her meeting with the president issues relating to cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

"We talked about the countries' collaboration mainly in terms of health and agriculture. We also talked about plans for cooperation in the field of sports," said Caneiro.

Cuba is one of the countries where Seychelles recently closed its embassy and Caneiro said that this will in no way affect the relationship between the two countries.

"It's nothing... We are in the same situation, especially with the economic situation, so it will not affect the relationship between Seychelles and Cuba."

The two countries have bilateral cooperation in the fields of health, education, environment, agriculture and climate change.

Over the years, more than 200 students have been trained in Cuba in different areas while a good number of Cuban doctors currently support Seychelles' public health system.

Caneiro succeeds Juan Humberto Macias Pino; her office will be located in Bel Eau in the central Mahe district of Bel Air.

Nigerian High Commissioner discussed collaboration in various areas with the president. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Also accredited on Tuesday was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Seychelles, Yusuf Yunusa.

The new High Commissioner said that in the meeting with the president "we discussed various areas of collaboration between the two countries and I promise the president that I will be meeting with the Nigerian president soon and he will hear something for us very soon."

Yunusa who is the 10th High Commissioner of Nigeria to Seychelles, succeeds Sheidu Omeiza Momoh. He will be based in Nairob, Kenya.

Seychelles and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in January 1977.