50 jumpers to mark Seychelles' first big skydiving event in October

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' first skydiving event, originally scheduled for last year but postponed due to COVID-19, will now take place in October from 17 to 23.

Around 50 skydivers are scheduled to participate in the 'Innhop Experience' which is an event being organised by Fly Seychelles Skydiving.

Francesco Drosi, one of the two people behind the company, told SNA on Wednesday that the delay was not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also due to Seychelles' regulations stating that any such activities organisers must have their own aircraft which must be registered locally.

"It has been a very long road to get here. Obviously, it took us quite a while to be able to buy our very own plane, but now it is here and we have been given the go ahead to host the event," said Drosi.

Drosi, a Seychellois of Italian origin said, "It was supposed to be a much bigger event, but with the pandemic, we have had to make it smaller. The Innhopp concept is meant to be skydiving on various islands, but we have had to shrink that down to only Praslin."

Fly Seychelles Skydiving is located on Praslin, the second-most populated island of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Drosi said that they wanted to skydive on the main island of Mahe, but they have not been allowed to do this, become of the air traffic coming in and out of the Seychelles International Airport.

He told SNA that among the competitors expected to take part in the event will be 10 world champion skydivers and other participants from the U.S, Canada, Australia, Namibia, Germany, Italy, Norway and others.

"Along with the approximately 50 confirmed divers, they are also bringing the families. We will also have a crew from Sky Sports covering the event, along with journalists from the U.S and Germany," Drosi added.

Fly Seychelles Skydiving currently employs six Seychellois, and Drosi has expressed his intention to employ Seychellois pilots as well.

"We want to have our very own Seychellois pilot flying our planes, especially as we know some pilots have lost their jobs and hopefully in the future that can happen and I hope that we can also, aside from myself, have other Seychellois skydivers in such events in the future," Drosi said.

Aside from their upcoming event, Fly Seychelles also hosts skydiving classes for locals and tourists. Those interested can call Fly Seychelles Skydiving Centre +248 2639300 or look online at www.skydive.sc for more information.