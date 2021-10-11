Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Seychelles, Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured a number of pavilions at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020. (Emirates News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured a number of pavilions at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020, including those of Seychelles and Montenegro. His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that conserving resources by rationalising their use is one of the main challenges facing humanity. Consolidated global efforts to ensure the sustainability of resources is essential to ensure the prosperity and wellbeing of future generations.

The UAE recognised the need to address this critical issue at an early stage of its development, thanks to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. All its mega projects across sectors have taken into account the need to balance development and resource conservation. This approach towards sustainable development has guided the country’s growth over the last 50 years and will continue to inform its development in the next 50 years, His Highness said.

The Vice President began his tour with a visit to the Vision Pavilion, which is based on His Highness’s book ‘My Story’ that narrates his life through 50 stories. Paying tribute to His Highness’s contributions to the development of the UAE and Dubai, the Pavilion acquaints visitors with HH Sheikh Mohammed through a more personal lens. An emotional journey offers glimpses into the influences that transformed a young boy into a visionary leader, and an extraordinary man who is admired both by his people and by the many expatriates who call Dubai home.

Guided through a multisensory experience, visitors to the Pavilion have an opportunity to learn about His Highness’s childhood and passions, and the traditional Emirati values instilled in him by his father and grandfather as well as the experiences that influenced his bold vision for Dubai and the UAE. The design of the Pavilion illustrates His Highness’s passion for nature and the natural environment in which he grew up.

His Highness learned about Seychelles' conservation efforts and its strategic ‘Blue Economy’ initiatives. (Emirates News Agency) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Seychelles Pavilion, which showcases the natural beauty and history of the nation’s islands, the steps being taken to safeguard them, and the opportunities to take part in their preservation. During the tour, His Highness learned about the country’s conservation efforts, its strategic ‘Blue Economy’ initiatives and other projects being implemented to secure the country’s present and future.

The Seychelles Pavilion is designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature. Drawing from the country’s lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, the Pavilion features the hidden treasures of the island nation.

Later, His Highness toured the Montenegro Pavilion, which showcases the European country’s natural wonders, focusing on five key elements: sea, mountains, rivers, lakes and biodiversity. The Pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to relive the most significant episodes from the country’s rich history and enjoy its world-famous traditional hospitality.

During the tour, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken across the globe to preserve and protect the environment and save the planet.