Four Seasons Resort Seychelles recognised by Condé Nast Traveller's Readers' Choice Awards

Four Seasons Resorts Seychelles was listed as number 19 in the Indian Ocean and the top resort in Seychelles. (Four Seasons Resorts Seychelles )

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles located on Desroches island has been listed among the top 30 hotels in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveller's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.

Four Seasons Resorts Seychelles was listed as number 19 in the Indian Ocean and the top resort in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Just a 35-minute flight southwest of Mahe, the main island of Seychelles, Four Seasons is the only resort on Desroches, the main island of the Amirante froup on the Seychelles' outer Islands.

The other Four Seasons Resort in Seychelles located at Baie Lazare in the south of Mahe was listed as number 29 in the award rankings, where were announced last week.

Nick Solomon, resort manager at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, said that "it's an honour to achieve this global recognition for our two beautiful resorts here in Seychelles."

He said that he is particularly proud "to see our resort here on Desroches Island being recognised as the top rated resort in Seychelles, which is testament to our incredible team. With such an array of exceptional island experiences, our resort is the home of both adventure and rejuvenation, and with travel restrictions continuing to ease, we look forward to welcoming many more guests from around the world soon."

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next.

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Soon after opening in 2018, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island was recognised by both the Travel + Leisure's It List and Condé Nast Traveller UK Hot List. Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Baie Lazare has previously been recognised as one of the 50 Best Resorts in the World by both the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards and TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.