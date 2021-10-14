Seychelles' pavilion at Dubai Expo welcomes thousands of potential island visitors

Participating under the theme 'Preserve Nature', Seychelles is featuring a sustainability pavilion in the world event which started on October 1 and ends March 31, 2022. (CINEA)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Two weeks into the Expo 2020 event in Dubai, the Seychelles' pavilion has welcomed 7,800 visitors, three-fourths of whom were researching holiday destinations, the Creative Industries and National Agency (CINEA) said Wednesday.

Participating under the theme 'Preserve Nature', Seychelles Expo 2020 is featuring a sustainability pavilion in the world event which started on October 1 and ends March 31, 2022.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Seychelles Expo 2020, Galen Bresson, said in a statement that "showcasing Seychelles to the world in regards to its natural beauty and innovation, as well as its preservation, conservation and protection comes at a cost. The world must recognise what a small island state is doing and they must see it as a must to contribute to such a noble world cause.''

Among the visitors to the pavilion was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheik Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.The highlight for Seychelles' pavilion will be on October 28, when the island nation celebrates the Creole identity of its people. A national day will be observed at the Expo.

Among the visitors recorded, 77 percent were among the leisure group, which is people searching for their next holiday destination. Twelve percent of visitors were those who will be travelling to Seychelles in the coming months and 10 percent had already been to the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

The Seychelles' pavilion has also received countless visits from media groups around the world such as the 'The National', Arabian Radio Network, BBC World Service, Roar Africa and others.

The Expo 2020 Dubai is hosting pavilions from 192 countries.