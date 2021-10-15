Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 30, 2019 former US President Bill Clinton arrives to attend a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris. Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to UCI Medical Center for treatment of an infection not related to Covid-19, according to a statement released by his spokesperson Angel Urena on Twitter on October 14, 2021. (Martin BUREAU / AFP)

(AFP) - Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton's doctors said it was a blood infection.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted.

He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

The University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed Clinton was admitted there but said nothing else.

Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton's doctors saying Clinton was admitted "for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."

It added: "After two days of treatment his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

The doctors said they are in non-stop touch with Clinton's New York-based medical team including his cardiologist and "we hope to have him go home soon."

Clinton served as America's 42nd president from 1993 to 2001.

In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease.

After his health scare, Clinton -- who had a reputation for loving fatty foods -- began eating a vegan diet.

In 2010 Clinton underwent stent surgery after complaining of heart pains.

That same year he said his decision to go vegan was not a difficult one to make.

"Not when you have [had a] quadruple heart bypass and you want to live to be a grandfather," Clinton said at an event organized in Dallas by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

© Agence France-Presse