6 men held in Seychelles on suspicion of smuggling gold

The six suspects will appear before the court on November 2. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Supreme Court has remanded six men -- a Seychellois and five Malagasy nationals -- for two weeks on suspicion of alleged gold smuggling.

The men, who appeared before the court Wednesday without the presence of their counsel, were remanded by Justice Melchior Vidot after they did not object to the application for remand brought forth by the prosecution.

The suspects were arrested and detained in Port Victoria this week after local law enforcement officers said they found around 23 kg of suspected gold onboard their vessel.

According to local authorities the boat was on their radar for some time as it was also suspected of drug trafficking. However, no drugs have been found so far.

The prosecution requested that the men be held in custody while local agencies continue with their inquiry and a further search of the vessel.

The six suspects will appear before the court on November 2.