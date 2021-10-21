Air Seychelles sparkles at World Travel Awards, winning four trophies

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles has won the coveted title of 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline' for the second consecutive year, along with three other titles, at this year's 28th edition of the annual World Travel Awards, the airline said on Thursday.

The Seychelles' national carrier also won for the first time the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline Lounge' title. The airline has also been recognized as 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Business Class 2021' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew 2021'.

Sandy Benoiton, Air Seychelles' acting chief executive, said that "winning the World Travel Awards including the title of 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline' for the second year running is definitely a remarkable achievement for Air Seychelles' guests, partners and staff members."

"Very often Air Seychelles is outweighed by other larger carriers operating within the Indian Ocean and today having collected not one but four awards plus 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline Lounge 2021' for the first time in history further showcases the ability of the Air Seychelles team in delivering excellent industry-leading service," he added.

Benoiton has saluted the Air Seychelles team for their continued dedication, for flying the Seychelles colours high, for keeping families and friends connected during the most unprecedented time.

On his side, Graham E. Cooke, founder of World Travel Awards, said, "Air Seychelles is setting the benchmark for aviation in the Indian Ocean. The airline's commitment to improving customer service is unrivaled and I am delighted that both the travel trade and the public have acknowledged this excellence by voting it 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline 2021' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Business Class 2021."

The national airline of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, and is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.