Seychellois nurse lauded for earning doctoral degree, a first for the nation

(Seychelles News Agency) - Chief nursing officer Gylian Mein is the first nurse in Seychelles to be awarded a doctoral degree in nursing practice.

Mein received a professional doctoral degree with distinction from the Chamberlain University of Illinois, United States of America.

Mein has been practicing nursing for nearly 40 years, joining the nursing profession as a student in 1982. She graduated as a nurse and midwife in 1986. Mein also holds a degree in nursing and a Masters in Midwifery and Women's Health with Lancashire University since 2012. Her PhD was earned after three years of studies.

In a special ceremony last Saturday, Mein was symbolically presented with the conferred by the Chamberlain University. This was done by the Minister for Health Peggy Vidot, also a nurse.

"I do hope I will be a source of inspiration for all nurses. God has allowed me to pave the way. I will now do my very best to be worthy of God's will and God's calling to help elevate nursing practice in Seychelles," said Mein.

Mein said that completing her PhD degree was not an easy feat. "My final year in the programme was tough and unforgiving, especially when Covid-19 struck. COVID-19 took precedence over my studies but I had to make time each day to complete and submit my weekly assignments, ensure that I did not miss any weekly class, organise virtual presentations, video conferencing with the professors, peer review on discussion boards, and so much more. However, during those difficult times, I discovered three ideals that I will carry with me everywhere I go: passion, commitment, and loyalty."

Speaking at the ceremony at the auditorium of Sheikh Khalifa Diagnostic Centre, Minister Vidot said "it is said that life is a journey, all the accomplishments we achieve during its course should be taken as starting points for future achievements. Dr.Mein has done just this, she has moved from one accomplishment to another, taking on all the difficulties and risks."

The minister added: "As a nurse leader, she has had the self-confidence to believe that she could make a difference, the passion to believe that what she was doing matters, and the courage to take on the risks because she believed that it all matters."

In a communique sent to the press last week, the Principal Secretary for Health Bernard Valentin said "this marks the first time any nurse in Seychelles has been awarded such a high professional qualification and recognition. It is a moment to celebrate and an inspiration for all our staff, particularly nurses."

Rosie Bistoquet, the President of the Nurses Association, said that Mein's accomplishment is an example to all nurses and midwives in Seychelles "especially the student nurses and midwives that nursing and midwifery continuous learning is paramount to ensure quality nursing and midwifery care."

Vidot encouraged other nurses to take up the challenge and to move forward professionally.

"This profession needs leaders – leaders who have the professional and academic experience to move the profession forward but most importantly we need to make the nursing voice resonate in the different forums where nursing can make a difference," she said