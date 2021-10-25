Seychelles’ President travelling to UAE for Dubai Expo 2020

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of government officials and technicians. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to attend the Dubai Expo 2020 from October 26-30, said State House.

During his visit, Ramkalawan will attend a national day on October 28 when the island nation celebrates the Creole identity of its people. The national day will be the highlight of the Seychelles' pavilion at the Expo.

Participating under the theme 'Preserve Nature', Seychelles Expo 2020 is featuring a sustainability pavilion in the world event which started on October 1 and ends March 31, 2022.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will also deliver a speech at the opening of an investment forum and give an exclusive interview to the CNN television news channel.

Ramkalawan will then proceed to Glasgow, Scotland from October 30 to November 3 to attend the heads of state and government high-level segment at the UN Climate change conference (COP26).

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of government officials and technicians.



During his absence, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.