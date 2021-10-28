Dubai Expo 2020 puts Seychelles in the spotlight, celebrates Creole culture

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles basked in the spotlight at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Thursday as the island nation celebrated a National Day that coincided with International Creole Day.

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and minister of foreign affairs both attended the event.

In his address, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde thanked the role played by the United Arab Emirates in reviving the Seychelles' economy and in donating vaccines.

"This exhibition shows us how the world is interconnected where 190 countries show us their know-how and how together we can address the challenges for the next generations," said Radegonde.

Top photo Minister Radegonde and above in the middle President Ramkalawan and his wife during the opening ceremony of the Seychelles National Day celebrations. (Rassin Vannier Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Currently, there are on average more than 2,500 people visiting the Seychelles pavilion, to see what the country is putting forward in terms of environmental protection. The attendance record is over 5,000 people in one day.

The participation of Seychelles in this global gathering which started on October 1 and will end on March 31, is a showcase for the tourism industry.

"Our participation gives us a global exposure and we will try to get the most from it to show what we are doing to preserve what we have for the next generations," said Radegonde.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is participating in the Dubai Expo 2020 with a sustainability pavilion under the theme 'Preserve Nature.'

The island nation is recognised worldwide for the preservation of its environment

The concept of the exhibition is in line with the preservation of the environment in Seychelles. (Rassin Vannier Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

The concept of this exhibition is in line with the preservation of the environment in Seychelles where 30 percent of the country's marine territory has been classified as a protected area.

The sea and nature are the two elements that are highlighted in the different concepts in the pavilion.

President Ramkalawan hopes that this event will help increase relations between Seychelles and the United Arab Emirates and that this platform encourages many people to visit the island nation.

Ramkalawan visited the Seychelles' pavilion and congratulated the participants on their work.

A group of artists and dancers made the trip to share and demonstrate Seychellois dance and music.