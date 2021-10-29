Miss Seychelles 2020 competing in Miss Intercontinental Pageant in Egypt on Friday

The 25-year-old Anette won the Miss Seychelles title in December last year among 10 other contestants. (Joe Laurence, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Miss Seychelles 2020, Kelly-Mary Anette, will be the first contestant to walk out for the national costume and evening gown rounds of the Miss Intercontinental Pageant 2021 final taking place in Egypt on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old Anette, who is an economist with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade, won the Miss Seychelles title in December last year among 10 other contestants

She will be one of 79 contestants in this 49th edition of the pageant at the Sunrise Grand Select Diamond Beach Resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Anette told SNA that since her arrival in Egypt she has taken part in a boat cruise, desert safari, Greek dinner and an Egyptian night.

"I am now on my 18th day, and the days have been filled with photoshoots, video shoots, a national costume competition show as well as a bikini competition," said Anette.

Anette said she is reminding herself of the words of Nelson Mandela, who said: "'It almost seems impossible until it's done.' I am carrying these words with me until the rest of this Miss Intercontinental Journey, where so far the experience has been dazzling and exciting."

People interested in seeing Kelly-Mary Anette in action at the 2021 Miss Intercontinental can do so using the link https://youtube.com/c/MissIntercontinental for live streaming of the event on Friday at 10 pm Seychelles' time.

This year's competition in Egypt will go according to the rules and procedures of the Miss Intercontinental Organisation (MIO). There will be preliminary judging and delegates with the highest scores will advance to the final where they will be further judged on their performance in the preliminary interview, swimwear and evening gowns for the crowned Miss Intercontinental title. Cash awards will also be given out among the prizes.

The reigning Miss Intercontinental is Fanni Miko, of Hungary who won the pageant in 2019. She will crown her successor on Friday evening.