Work on Seychelles' La Gogue dam 97 percent complete; to be finished in 2022

(Seychelles News Agency) - Work to increase the storage capacity of the La Gogue dam is now 97 percent complete and will be finalised in 2022, said a top official on Friday.

The project coordinator for the La Gogue dam project, Erna Victor, told reporters said that "the only remaining works are being done at the south saddle dam, while piling works are expected to begin on the right abutment, to address seepages."

A saddle dam is a water barrier built in a topographic depression or gap on the rim of a reservoir. It is typically an auxiliary feature to increase the water storage capability.

Works on the south saddle dam will improve the stability of the slope and control seepages through the dam structure, once it reaches its maximum capacity of 1.6 million cubic metres.

The expanded dam will be able to start storing water by early 2023 for the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

The project to increase the La Gogue dam by 600,000 cubic metres which started in January 2018 has faced numerous delays.

With the restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts that were to come and install PVC membrane at the main embankment were unable to do so because at the time there were restrictions on travelling into the country.

"With the rainy season approaching soon, this could give also cause some delays and that is why we are pushing to complete as soon as possible so that we do not have to deal with rain," said Victor.

The additional work being done at Seychelles' largest dam is expected to cost around $7 million (SCR98 million) and is being financed by the African Development Bank. To date, about $13 million (SCR 182 million) has been spent on the project.

Once the dam becomes operational work will shift to the second component of the project which is the construction of a new water treatment plant with a capacity to treat 4,400 cubic metres of water per day.

It will be the fourth treatment plant after Hermitage, Le Niole and Cascade which distributes potable water on Mahe, the main island.