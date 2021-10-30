Miss Seychelles wins Miss Intercontinental Africa at pageant night in Egypt

(Seychelles News Agency) - Miss Seychelles 2020 Kelly-Mary Anette won the Miss Intercontinental Africa crown on Friday, besting her talented competitors from the continent.

Anette finished as the third runner-up overall in the 49th edition of the Miss Intercontinental pageant at the Sunrise Grand Select Diamond Beach Resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

"I'm still in shock. I'm filled with tears of joy even now. It took a lot of mental preparation as you have to be mentally strong and I think that my life experience has really helped me and allowed me to get this far," Anette told SNA on Saturday.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a congratulatory message to Anette on her achievement.

"Dearest Kelly-Mary, Seychelles is beaming with pride today. For the first time in the history of the Miss Seychelles Pageant, you have raised our flag to the highest level. Congratulations on your great achievement. You left with a clear goal to do your very best and you have indeed made us proud. You are a model for our youth. On behalf of the government and people of Seychelles, thank you and congratulations," said Ramkalawan.

The First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan also sent congratulations.

"As a multi-talented young female professional, I have no doubt that with your new achievements and determination you will continue to spearhead the cause of the foundation to greater heights. May you be guided to continue working for the good of our youths and our communities in Seychelles. Once again congratulations for making us all so proud," she said.

Anette said "Miss Intercontinental Africa was a historic moment for my country, Seychelles." (Kelly-Mary Anette) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

The First Lady is the Patron of Maylene's Hope Foundation, which is Kelly-Mary's foundation as part of her 'Beauty with a purpose' project. The Maylene's Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering and providing emotional and psychological support to semi-orphans and orphans in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Anette told SNA that the whole experience was very hectic and challenging.

"During the final, I felt dazzling and shiny and when they called me among the top 20, I was shocked as only three people from Africa were supposed to be chosen and I was the last one called. For me, it was wow! Being in the top 20 was great, but Miss Intercontinental Africa was a historic moment for my country, Seychelles," she added.

Anette also won the title of Media Favourite during the night.

Cinderella Faye Obeñita of the Philippines was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021; the first two runners-up were Paulina Uceda Escorcia of Mexico and the United Kingdom's Romy Simpkins, respectively.