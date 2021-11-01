Leaders of Seychelles and Madagascar hold bilateral talks on sidelines of UN climate change conference

The two heads of state agreed that before the end of the year a special conference will be organised between the two countries. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Maritime security and illegal trafficking in the south of the Seychelles’ territory were two subjects discussed by President Wavel Ramkalawan and his counterpart from Madagascar.

State House said on Monday that Ramkalawan and the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina met on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Ramkalawan is attending the high-level segment of the World Leaders Summit of COP26 in Scotland which started on Monday.

The two heads of state agreed that before the end of the year there will be a special conference organised through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Madagascar.

Also discussed was the recent arrest of six men, a Seychellois and five Malagasy nationals, on suspicion of alleged gold smuggling. The six men were arrested after local law enforcement officers said they found around 23 kg of suspected gold onboard their vessel.

On his way to attend the World Leaders Summit on Sunday, Ramkalawan met with Pravind Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Ramkalawan (right) met with Prime Minister Jugnauth on Sunday.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss current affairs and work ahead of the Leaders' Summit. Both countries will take the same stance on the issue of vulnerability and will seek support for small island developing states.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders since the passing of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the father of Prime Minister Jugnauth. Ramkalawan once again expressed his sincere condolences.

While in Scotland, Ramkalawan met with some members of the Seychellois community living in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Seychellois community living in Edinburgh met with Ramkalawan on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss how the Seychelles diaspora can contribute and play a greater role in the development of the island nation. Through their shared ideas, experiences and diverse technical backgrounds they agreed that despite living abroad they can still support the development of their homeland.