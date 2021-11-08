Frenchman charged in death of girlfriend in Seychelles pleads not guilty

(Seychelles News Agency) - A French national charged with the murder of his girlfriend entered a plea of not guilty before the Seychelles' Supreme Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old was charged with the murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend, who was found hanged on April 27 in Club Med Hotel Seychelles on Ste Anne island.

The accused had been unable to enter a plea until Monday as the return of the DNA evidence sent to France for analysis was delayed in coming back to Seychelles.

The trial date was set for February 3.

Under Section 193 of the Penal Code of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission is guilty of murder. Section 194 states that any person convicted of murder shall be sentenced to life imprisonment.