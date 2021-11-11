5 trophies Seychelles brought home from the World Travel Awards

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles archipelago has been recognised at the World Travel Awards in October 2021. World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

SNA brings you the five winners from Seychelles at the 28th edition of the prestigious awards.

Indian Ocean's leading sustainable tourism destination

The pristine paradise kept its crown as the Indian Ocean's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination for the third consecutive year for its efforts in promoting sustainable practices and mitigating the impacts of the industry.

In the past few years, local partners have been more proactive in encouraging sustainable tourism. A Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label is awarded to establishments to encourage and guide improvements in sustainability outcomes in tourism establishments in the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

Indian Ocean's leading honeymoon destination

The beautiful and breathtaking islands of Seychelles is a honeymooner's dream destination. The island nation has been receiving visitors since it reopened its borders in March to relaunch its tourism industry.

Indian Ocean's leading new resort: Anantara Maia

Anantara Maia Seychelles represents the luxury brand's launch in the archipelago, complementing its existing collection of world-class Indian Ocean resorts. The resort located at Anse Boileau in the west of the main island of Mahe is the brand's first property in the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean - and the seventh in the region, joining the two resorts in Sri Lanka, one in Mauritius and three in the Maldives.

Indian Ocean's leading airline

Air Seychelles has won the coveted title of Indian Ocean's Leading Airline for the second consecutive year, along with three other titles.

The Seychelles' national carrier also won for the first time the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline Lounge title. The airline has also been recognised as Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew 2021.

Indian Ocean's leading cruise port

Seychelles' Port Victoria won the title for the ninth time at the 2021 edition of the World Travel Awards. Port Victoria recorded 39 cruise ship calls during the 2019/2020 season, with a total of 63,442 passengers.

The last vessel to call before the season was forced to close prematurely was the Bougainville, operated by the Compagnie Du Ponant, on March 11 last year.

Port Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship after reopening on November 18.