Paradise Sun Hotel latest Seychellois resort to earn sustainability label

(Seychelles News Agency) - Paradise Sun Hotel on Seychelles' second-most populated island of Praslin is the newest recipient of the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label, the tourism department said on Wednesday.

A representative from Paradise Sun Hotel, Richard Marguerite, received the establishment's credentials and certificate from Sherin Francis, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, in a brief ceremony at the Tourism Department headquarters.

Marguerite said that "the management of the hotel feels proud to be part of the SSTL and pledge to continue their efforts for a greener Seychelles."

He added that many of the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label requirements were already being implemented at the establishment under the guidance of their head office and that the certification also serves as a marketing tool.

Marguerite (3rd from left) received the establishment's credentials and certificate while two others renewed their certificate in a small ceremony on Wednesday. (Tourism Seychelles) Photo License: CC-BY

Paradise Sun Hotel is located along the sandy coast of Anse Volbert on Praslin and has a collection of charming French-Creole bungalows facing the ocean.

On her side, Francis congratulated Paradise Sun Hotel for its achievement in obtaining the certification.

"As small island states, we are the first to bear the repercussions of climate change today, which is why the department strives that partners uphold eco-friendly practices. Our efforts towards sustainability would not be complete without the support of our partners. We are encouraged to see that our hotel partners keep to their commitment and obtain certification in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused some delays in the certification process," said Francis.

Twenty-one tourism establishments in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, have received the certification while two others -- Chalets D'Anse Forbans and Heliconia Grove -- renewed their certification to the scheme.

Francis is calling on other establishments to undertake the sustainability journey and join the programme.

The hotel is located along the sandy coast of Anse Volbert on Praslin. (Paradise Sun Hotel) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"We would, of course, like to see more tourism establishments and businesses come on board. Our team managing the SSTL programme is intensifying its efforts in advocating for the sustainability cause and working with other hotels to increase participation in the scheme," she said.

Established in 2011, the SSTL, which is applicable to hotel accommodation establishments of all sizes, is a voluntary certification scheme that recognises and rewards tourism businesses that are implementing best practices in sustainability within their operations.

Internationally recognised, the SSTL also holds recognition status by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and aims at mainstreaming sustainability within the tourism sector so as to safeguard local natural assets as well as the industry's future growth and prosperity.