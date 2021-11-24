Seychelles' first-ever High Commissioner from Uganda gains accreditation, looks at agricultural trade

(Seychelles News Agency) - Uganda and Seychelles will cooperate in the sectors of agriculture, tourism and education, said the first-ever accredited Ugandan High Commissioner to the island nation.

Hassan Wasswa Galiwango presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday morning at State House. He is the first High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles, although the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

"We are furthering the relationship between the Republic of Uganda and Seychelles. We want to enhance our cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, tourism, education and the judiciary so to promote trade, especially in agriculture," said Galiwango.

Uganda a land-locked country in eastern Africa has an estimated population of 47.7 million people. Agriculture accounts for about 23.7 percent of its Gross Domestic Product and 31 percent of its export earnings.

Galiwango said that this could be a good area for cooperation between the two countries as Uganda "produces a lot of sugar, a lot of maize, dairy products and meat. You have more fish than meat so we can take in some fish to Uganda and bring meat, poultry products, eggs chicken and so on to Seychelles."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has a Ugandan judge, Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza, in the Court of Appeal.

"The relationship between Seychelles and Uganda is traditional and we are just going to rekindle it and to strengthen it and at the leadership of the two presidents," said Galiwango.

The Ugandan High Commissioner to Seychelles will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.