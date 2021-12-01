Mayor of Seychelles' capital is named secretary general of new Institute of Culture, Heritage and Arts

Andre, 63, is the first Seychellois to be appointed as a general which is equivalent to a Secretary of State rank. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The newly appointed secretary general of the Seychelles Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts, David Andre, said it is an honour and a privilege to take on the responsibility.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan appointed Andre who is the Mayor of Victoria, as the secretary general of the newly formed Institute on Tuesday. Andre currently serves as the Mayor of Victoria, Seychelles' capital city.

The Institute was launched officially during the 36th edition of the Seychelles Creole Festival on October 23 at the Pomme Cannelle restaurant at Domaine de Val des Près. It has replaced the department of culture and will be an institution of policy-making on the country's culture, heritage and the arts.

Andre, 63, is the first Seychellois to be appointed as a secretary general which is equivalent to a Secretary of State rank.

He told SNA on Wednesday that he is passionate about culture.

"I want to make a contribution to push culture forward and also the preservation of our heritage so I am very happy to have been given this privilege. I want to put Seychelles in a position where it can gain respect not only locally but also internationally.

"I want Seychelles to also have an inclusive policy which embraces our diversity whilst maintaining our identity. It is important that despite the diversity of our origin and beliefs we live as a proud Creole nation," said Andre.

As for a specific location for the institute, Andre said that currently the employees are based in various locations.

"What we are doing now is renovating the National Library building which will be completed end of next year. Once this is done, we will have place most of our workers in offices in the National Library building. If we get the opportunity of getting another location we will then move out," he said.

Under the leadership of Andre, the institute will discharge the executive and administrative functions of the government by administering all existing laws relating to culture, heritage and the arts. It will also promote the right to freedom of expression and also create a favourable environment conducive to the development and enjoyment of the Seychellois cultural life and the Creole identity.

Andre will remain the Mayor of Victoria until another one is elected by members of the National Assembly representing the central Victoria districts.