70-year-old rookie canoeist crosses Seychelles' seas with 'Courage and Purpose' for charity

(Seychelles News Agency) - A 70-year-old Seychellois, Paul D’Offay, is taking part in a canoeing challenge called “Age and Courage for Purpose” to raise funds to buy beds for terminally ill patients.

D'Offay has completed the first of three crossings he has set himself as targets to raise funds for the charitable cause.

The “Age and Courage for Purpose” challenge is being organised by Impact Sports Education Entertainment, a not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Seychelles Yachting Association.

In his first challenge in April, D’offay paddled from Mahe, the main island, to Praslin, the second-most populated island in his kayak in 10 hours.

Last Sunday, the 70-year-old did a practice run gearing up for his second challenge next weekend. He paddled from the shore not far from his home at Anse à la Mouche to the Marine Charter in Victoria, the capital, in 8 hours. He was accompanied by five local canoeists with the presence of the Seychelles Coast Guard.

His second challenge will take place on Saturday, December 11 when he attempts to paddle from Mahe to La Digue, the third-most populated island. His third and last challenge for the year will be from Mahe to Silhouette on Sunday December 19.

D’Offay told SNA that although he has spent more than half his life at sea “I only began canoeing last year, after being given a canoe as a gift. Since that first trip to Praslin on my own, I just fell in love with canoeing and I just can’t get enough of it.”

He said that preparations for these three events have been very tough, but he believes he will complete all of it and will be looking to do more such activities in the future.

“For me, this is a great cause and I am very happy to help with this. I have no intention of accepting any money for myself, so anyone who wants to sponsor should put the money directly into the donation account,” he said.

The secretary of Impact Sports Education Entertainment, Amanda Rose, told SNA that, “People who want to donate can do so by transfering the donations to the bank account listed in the event’s poster, an account which belongs to the SYA as we do not yet have an account of our own. We will soon be having our own account where people will be able to transfer their contributions directly to us.”

People who are interested in sponsoring the challenge can donate directly to the account name: Seychelles Yachting Association, Absa account number: 121695.