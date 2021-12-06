Seychelles Pavilion surpasses 100,000 visitors at Dubai Expo

The Expo was free for the public during the National Day weekend and the Seychelles Pavilion was open from 10 am and closed at 11 pm. (Seychelles Expo Committee)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The total number of visitors at the Seychelles Pavilion in the Dubai Expo 2020 has surpassed 100,000.

The Seychelles’ Expo committee said that by last Thursday, which coincided with the UAE National Day, 103,473 had visited the Seychelles Pavilion.

"The Expo platform continues to grow in terms of visitor base and so does the Seychelles' exposure. The greater the visibility the more chances Seychelles gets in achieving its objectives of being part of the Expo journey," said Galen Bresson, deputy general commissioner of the Seychelles Pavilion.

Bresson added that "the focus remains to keep Seychelles visible and to capitalise on this platform in showcasing what Seychelles has as assets in the tourism, blue and green economy, as well as in the Investment areas for the coming months."

The UAE National Day ceremony took place at Al Wasl Plaza which is also the heart of Expo 2020 and this year marked 50 years of the founding of the UAE.

In his address at the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 said: "Together we are peers, and partners, and pioneers in overcoming shared adversity to deliver on our solemn commitment to a World Exposition that offers hope and optimism for all."

Nahyan added that "our philosophy is that good neighbourliness is the basis of genuine stability, from which growth and development will necessarily flow. Our globalised present and increasingly interconnected future mean that you are all our neighbour, a prospect that inspires us as we launch towards another half-century of peaceful, reliable, and invaluable cooperation and collaboration."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is participating in the Dubai Expo 2020 under the theme 'Preserve Nature' from October until March 31, 2022.