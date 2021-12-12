Affordable Art Fair offers works by Seychellois artists just in time for Christmas

(Seychelles News Agency) - The opportunity to buy artwork at a reduced price is here again as the Arterial Network Seychelles prepares to host the eighth edition of the 'Affordable Art Fair' at the Eden Art Space gallery on Eden Island.

The annual event gives the gallery the opportunity to offer work at a lower price than what it might normally cost and hence artists were encouraged to produce smaller, affordable pieces for rapid sales.

Art lovers can choose gifts or add to their personal collection from a selection of artworks ranging from fine art, textiles and ceramics from different artists ranging from well-established veterans, who live and work in Seychelles, to talented art students from the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD).

The maximum price of the artwork is capped at $598 (SCR8000).

Being held just in time for the festive season, this vibrant celebration of creativity will run from December 10 to mid-January. Located at G13 at the Eden Plaza on the eastern coast of Mahe, the gallery is open from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. from Monday to Friday. It will open between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm. on Saturday.

Arterial Network Seychelles, launched in November 2011, aims at supporting and developing art in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. It is part of Arterial Network, a Pan-African civil-society network grouping artists, cultural activists, entrepreneurs, enterprises, non-profit organisations, institutions, and donors active in Africa's creative and cultural sectors.

During the network's annual general meeting last month, a new steering committee was elected with Laurent Alis as the chairperson and Alex Camille as the vice-chairperson.

Alis has sent out an invite to any artists interested in showing work at the gallery to contact the Arterial Network Seychelles team and pitch for a one-person or two-person show.

"Alternatively, they may show work at one of the thematic shows to be announced. We are also particularly keen to welcome new members from the music, photography, design, dance, drama and literature fields," he said.

Memberships cost SCR100 for a whole year and an application form that has to be completed can be obtained from either Shelly Mordon, the gallery manager on edenartspace@gmail.com, or from the Arterial Netwrok Seychelles' secretary on arterialseychelles@gmail.com.

In 2020, the network held several events, among which were six exhibitions, namely the continuation of last year's 'Affordable Art Fair', 'In Sinus', 'The Motherwall', 'Vannswet' 'Alain Samson' and closing with this year's 'Affordable Art Fair'. During the same period, Arterial Network Seychelles showcased the work of more than 40 artists.