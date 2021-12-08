Seychelles’ President travelling to UAE on working visit

The President is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, is travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit on Wednesday, said State House.

The President is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde. They departed on Wednesday, December 8 and will return on Monday, December 13.

Ramkalawan's last visit to UAE was on October 26 to 30 where he attended the Dubai Expo 2020. During his visit, he also attended a national day on October 28 when Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, celebrated the Creole identity of its people.

During the President's absence, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif