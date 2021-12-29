Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available at Seychelles' regional health centres

In addition to administering Pfizer doses to adolescents, this vaccine is being given to all people eligible for a third dose. (Joe Laurence, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Seychelles moved to regional health centres this week on the three main islands -- Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

Individuals can access the Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccines at the health centres at Beau Vallon, English River, Mont Fleuri, Anse Aux Pins, Anse Royal, Beoliere and Grand Anse Praslin, as well as at the Logan Hospital on La Digue.

The health authorities are administering the first, second and third doses of the vaccines to all Seychellois citizens, permanent residents, Gainful Occupation Permit (GOP) holders working in ministries, parastatal and government agencies.

Seychellois citizens between 12 and 17 years old will only be able to receive Pfizer, as it is the only vaccine being administered in the country for that group age. A little over 440 adolescents, who are yet to receive their second dose of Pfizer, are being strongly advised to complete their vaccination.

Citizens in this age group looking to receive their second dose must have received the first on or before December 6. Adolescents are being asked to bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian when attending the vaccination centre.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, received the second consignment of nearly 40,000 doses of Pfizer-Biotech vaccines from the United States government through COVAX in mid-December.

In addition to administering Pfizer doses to adolescents, this vaccine is being given to all people eligible for a third dose, regardless of which vaccine was taken as the first and second doses.

The chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, said recently that so far only 20,000 people - out of the targeted population of 70,000 - had taken their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have a lot more, almost 50,000 adults, who need the third dose. It will be good if we can use all the doses that we are about to receive for these people," said Louange.

Other than the third dose of Pfizer, adults in Seychelles can get a third dose of Sinopharm. This vaccine is also available as first and second doses.

People who have not taken any dose of the vaccine remain a top priority for the health authorities and as such are calling on them to come forth.