Emirates Red Crescent to renovate the ‘Notre Dame de L’Assomption church’ on La Digue

(Seychelles News Agency) - The UAE chargé d'affaires of the United Arab Emirates, Mr Ahmed Alneyadi has announced that the Emirates Red Crescent Under the Directives of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces will provide funding for a number of renovation and refurbishment projects on Seychelles’ third largest habited Island La Digue.

The renovation of the ‘Notre Dame de L’Assomption Church’ and the Priest House on La Digue will begin early next year. Mr Alneyadi said that the renovation of such important Landmark is essential for the people of La Digue.

He also stated that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has carried out and will continue to provide assistance to a number of humanitarian, social, health programs and development in Seychelles.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. (Embassy of the UAE, Victoria) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

He stated further, that the UAE leadership places great importance on maintaining and restoring places of worship, the maintenance of places of worship is in line with the state's approach to spreading the value of tolerance as one of the pillars of state policies, in consolidating human relations with the countries of the world. Additionally, the allocation of a plot of land for honoring and burying the deceased has been earmarked.

Mr Alenyadi explained that these qualitative initiatives have received the attention of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which follows up on the Red Crescent's fieldwork in various countries, which adopt and support all initiatives that preserve human dignity, and pays great attention to initiatives that make a difference in the process of humanitarian and development work.

Mr Alneyadi stressed that the efforts made by the Red Crescent in this regard, stem from the UAE's approach in providing various forms of humanitarian, charitable and development support to countries and peoples in need in all fields.