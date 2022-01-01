Seychellois predict another tough year in 2022, but still set goals for progress

SNA took to the streets to talk to Seychellois about their New Year's resolutions. (Seychelles Nations)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A new year means new resolutions, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it also means the possibility of another tough year ahead for Seychelles and the world.

Due to the current restrictions in place, for a second consecutive year there will be no street party in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

SNA took to the streets to talk to Seychellois about their New Year's resolutions.

"The coming year is one where I plan to sort out my finances. I know it looks like it's going to be a tough year ahead, but I believe there is a chance to create wealth in 2022," said Cyril Lawen.

Chantal Magnan said she is not making any resolution "as the current environment in the country does not allow us to plan as we would like to."

Others feel that although 2021 was tough, they can still set goals for 2022.

"I woke up this morning and reflected on what had happened in 2021, although I must admit it was a tough year with a lot of bad. When I looked deeper, I realised that there was also a lot of good that has happened," said Maizeline Esther.

"So for this year, I plan to continue moving forward and accomplishing my personal goals. I have decided that 2022 is the year that I will strive," she added.

Trevor Louise said 2022 will the year he works towards achieving his goal.

"My goal this year is to start my Master's degree and also I am planning on starting my family, in fact, I intend to be and do better than I did in 2021," he said.